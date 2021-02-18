President for digitisation of old books, catalogues at QAA

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for digitalisation of Quaid-e-Azam Academy’s (QAA) old books and catalogues. The President said this during his visit to Quaid-e-Azam Academy on Wednesday, where he was given a detailed briefing about the institution.

The President stressed promoting research work and accelerating the process of appointments of new researchers in the academy. He on the occasion acknowledged that the centre established with the objective to conduct a holistic research on Quaid-e-Azam and his associates in carving out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent is indeed a significant platform for archiving national history with due focus on research, publication and projection of the cultural, social, political and economic aspects of the history of Pakistan.

The President paid glowing tributes to Prof Sharif ul Mujahid, the first director of the academy followed by other scholars who headed the Quaid-e-Azam Academy in different years and played an important role in turning it into a robust research cum publication center since 1976.

President Alvi observed that the current pace of its research work needed to be expedited. He was informed that QAA Karachi has submitted its proposals to the National Heritage and Culture Division, Ministry of Education for establishment of “Heritage Corner”, digitalization of speeches, statements and interviews of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the Governor General, digitalization of books and other relevant material, besides production of audible version of the nation’s voice.

Since its establishment the academy is said to have come forward with 80 different publications in English, Urdu and other regional languages, available for sale on discount. The books and research work, encompassing almost every feature of Quaid-e-Azam’s life, are said to be also separately focused on Pakistan Movement, Muslim League and associates of Quaid e Azam. President Arif Alvi prior to his departure from the academy did purchase many of its publications from his own pocket.