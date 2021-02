LAHORE: After the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor of Baba Guru Nanak University, Nankana Sahab, other candidates allegedly filed a petition in the Lahore High court, in which they claimed merit being ignored in Selecting Dr. Muhammad Afzal as the new vice-chancellor of the university.

Furthermore, candidates also claimed that this selection of New Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Afzal being done on the basis of favoritism.