Three terrorists gun down in North Waziristan: ISPR

Three alleged terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on Tuesday night by security forces in North Waziristan, shared the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release on Wednesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), these terrorists were involved in target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, attacks on security forces and IED explosions.

The military’s media wing said that the terrorists were killed after the troops cordoned off the area following their observation of the presence of terrorists in a compound in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

On January 18, at least two terrorists were killed by security forces during an IBO in Nargosa area of South Waziristan district.

“During an intense fire, two terrorists Usman Ali and Waheed Lashtai were killed and one was injured and apprehended,” the military’s media wing added.