IPC Minister Dr Mirza holds meeting with PTF officials

ISLAMABAD: A meeting, under the chairpersonship of Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and President Pakistan Sports Board Dr Fehmida Mirza, was held at the Ministry here on Tuesday to chalk out a comprehensive security and administrative arrangements for the upcoming Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and Japan. The tie will be played on March 5 and 6 at Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. Dr Fehmida welcomed the participants of the meeting and highlighted the importance of Davis Cup tie to be held in Pakistan, saying that holding of any international sports event in Pakistan not only portrays a soft image of the country but also presents a conducive environment in the country and paves the way for holding other international events as well. “The Government is giving top priority to conduct international events as conducive environment is available for national and international sportspersons in Pakistan,” she said.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President apprised the participants regarding arrangements to hold the event in a befitting manner. “The Japan squad will comprise of 20 players and officials. About 10 International Tennis Federation (ITF) officials, including referee, chief of umpires and chair umpire to supervise the tie along with technical team to operate the Hawk Eye equipment, will also be in Islamabad for the tie.” He said the tie would be conducted as per ITF rules and regulations. “Detailed security plan will be formulated by the PTF as per guidelines of the ITF in coordination with concerned security departments for the successful holding of the event,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Fehmida constituted a steering committee, headed by IPC Secretary, comprising various stakeholders including Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Health Services, Regulation & Coordination, Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom, Pakistan Tennis Federation for holding the event in a befitting manner. Dr Fehmida directed the senior management of the Pakistan Sports Board to provide all administrative, technical and financial support to the Pakistan Tennis Federation to enable them to hold the event in a memorable way.