Special Police Unit For Orange Line and Metro Stations Under Consideration

Lahore: The Punjab government has proposed the introduction of a special transport police force for the orange line and metro train and bus operations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Multan.

According to senior official of transport department, “A Rs 3 billion mega project of a state is in process by the government near Thokar Niaz Beg”. He added that a dedicated transport police unit serves in developed countries like the UK, for the safety and maintaining law and order. The official suggested that Pakistan is deprived of such a unit and immediate steps should be taken to consider the formation of a special transport police force for Orange line and Metro bus stations and their operation.

“We also need such arrangements, as security guards are performing this vital job. So, we are seriously working on establishing special police for this purpose”, According to Transport secretary Syed Ali Murtaza.

“The police will perform duty at all the stations of Orange Line and metro buses. Deployment of police may also be made inside the vehicles”, the official further added. He suggested that there were not enough security personnel to cater the increasing demand and the already established Jinnah Terminal near Thokar Niaz Beg is not effectively managed.

Hence there has been a proposal by the Punjab government to establish a state-of-the-art terminal of international standards on the suggestion of CM Buzdar and Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi. Mr Khichi said that there will be recruitments for transport inspectors, sub inspectors and sergeants to revolutionize travel services and manage the stations’ operations and security effectively. He further added that a budget of Rs. 700 million is being spent on the security of metro buses which will be reduced to Rs. 400 million and used for public welfare.

In conclusion, he said that the bus stands and terminals in all major cities will also be upgraded to facilitate the passengers.