Werner ends goal drought for Chelsea

LONDON: Timo Werner ended his Premier League goal drought as the Chelsea forward sealed a 2-0 win against Newcastle that lifted the Blues into fourth place on Monday. Werner netted late in the first half at Stamford Bridge after setting up Olivier Giroud’s opener for Thomas Tuchel’s revitalised team. It was a cathartic moment for Werner, who had gone 14 league games without a goal since scoring against Sheffield United in November. The 24-year-old’s only goal in his previous 19 matches in all competitions had come against minnows Morecambe in the FA Cup. Werner was heralded as one of the best young strikers in Europe after his £50 million ($69 million) move from Leipzig in the close-season. That hype has seemed misplaced during a difficult first season in England, but his 10th goal for Chelsea capped a lively performance that hinted at better things to come.

Tuchel is yet to lose in six games since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January, with five successive victories in all competitions suggesting the former Paris Saint-Germain boss could prove a shrewd appointment. Chelsea are back in the Champions League places — the minimum requirement for a Blues boss — after climbing above West Ham on goal difference. Tuchel is also two points above his fellow German Jurgen Klopp, whose troubled champions Liverpool are languishing in sixth place. Cesar Azpilicueta went close early on as his header beat Newcastle keeper Darlow but was nodded off the line by Dwight Gayle. Abraham was replaced by Giroud after suffering an ankle injury in a challenge with Jamaal Lascelles. Werner was inches away from scoring when he stretched to reach Alonso’s header, but the German’s toe-poked effort drifted just wide.