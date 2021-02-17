Daniah victorious in 3rd SGA Women’s Golf Championship

KARACHI: Fast-rising Daniah Syed won top honours in the third edition of Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Women’s Amateur Golf Championship at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club (DACGC) here Tuesday. The talented Daniah carded an excellent final round of 76 in the two-day championship to comfortably win the women’s Category A (handicap 0-9) gross title with an aggregate of 157. In Category B (handicap 10-24), Tabassum Sharif (174) won the gross title ahead of Amna Amjad (182). Durdana Soomro (148) won in the net category followed by Anum Zahra (157). In category C (handicap 25-36), young Falah Zahra won the gross title with an aggregate of 198. Tanveer Maqsood was runner-up. Amna Maqsood won in the net category while Erum Naeem was runner-up. In category D (Under-14 girls), Zohra Ali won the gross title while other priz winners included Almerah Sheikh, Alina Fawaz and Mehar Maqbool. Mrs Durdana Soomro, former women’s captain KGC, was the chief guest at a well-attended prize distribution ceremony. Also present at the occasion was Asad I.A Khan, President SGA. Nida Huq, captain of DACGC, was pleased at the successful staging of the SGA Ladies Championship. “It turned out to be a memorable tournament with 30 participants including one from Russia and another one from Abbottabad,” said Nida.

Nida hailed the services of leading ladies of golf including Mrs Durdana Soomro, Fawzia Naqvi and Tahira Raza. “We started our tournament with opening shots by our guests of honour, Mrs. Majida Habib, the most senior lady golfer in Karachi, and of course Mrs. Maneeza Umer. We had six girls Under-14 years, two of them are only nine years old. It was amazing they completed 9 holes.” Fawzia Naqvi, captain of Karachi Golf Club, hailed the services of Mrs Soomro. “She has been instrumental in the progress made by ladies golf both in Sindh and in Pakistan,” she said. Mrs Soomro, in her speech, expressed delight at the fact that over the years lady golfers have been making their presence felt at the national level.