Mason Greenwood signs new Manchester United deal until 2025

MANCHESTER: Mason Greenwood has signed a new and improved deal keeping him at Manchester United until at least 2025. The 19-year-old academy graduate has been with the club since the age of seven and gone on to make 82 first-team appearances. Greenwood’s rise has been rewarded with a new contract, which includes the option to extend by a further year. “When you join the club at seven-years-old you just dream of playing for the first-team one day,” Greenwood said. “I’ve worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing. I want to thank the academy for everything they have done for me and for their continued support to this day. There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football. With the support from the manager, Kieran (McKenna) and the rest of the coaching staff and so many great players to learn from; I know that I am developing every single day. “There is a lot more to come from myself and this team and I am so committed to working week in, week out to help the group achieve success. I want to repay the club for the support that everyone has given me over the years and show everyone just what I am capable of.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed Greenwood his debut at Paris St Germain in the Champions League in March 2019 and has been delighted with the England international’s progress. “Mason is a fantastic talent and yet another fine example of the type of player that our academy produces,” the United boss said. “He has made great progress this season, showing real maturity and adaptability to his game which has seen him develop into one of the best young players in the country. “Whilst it is easy for people outside of the club to forget that Mason is just 19, it is our job as coaches to ensure he reaches his phenomenal potential and every step we take is to help him along that path. “Mason is naturally gifted and has a brilliant attitude; we know how important he is going to be for Manchester United over the coming seasons.”













