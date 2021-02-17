Danish Taimoor celebrates his 38th birthday with family

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor celebrated his 38th birthday with his sweetheart Ayeza Khan and their children at home on Tuesday (February 16, 2021).

The much-loved celebrity couple, who married back in 2014, enjoyed the blissful moments at home with their kids. Danish Taimoor cut the creamy cake with them.

The actor turned to Instagram on Tuesday and shared the video of sweet celebration. Ayeza Khan was looking stunning in sleeping dress, while her hubby opted for a casual outfit.

Fans and friends also sent love and prayers Danish Taimoor on his auspicious occasion.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are certainly relationship goals. In the video, they can be seen clapping and smiling from ear-to-ear.