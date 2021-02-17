Security Forces Gun Down 3 Terrorists in an Encounter in North Waziristan: ISPR

Mir Ali: During an intelligence based operation (IBO), security forces killed 3 terrorists from the Aleem Khan Khushali group. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the encounter took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Tuesday.

“These terrorists were involved in target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raid on security forces and improvised explosive device (IED) explosions,” ISPR added. “Sanitisation of the area was carried out.”

As told by military’s media wing the operation was carried out after the security forces noticed the presence of terrorists in a compound in North Waziristan’s area Mir Ali.

The ISPR said that 42-year-old resident of Chitral Naib Subedar Aminullah and a 24-year-old resident of Landi Kotal Sepoy Sher Zamin embraced martyrdom and four other security personnel received injuries during the operation.

Previously two terrorists were killed on 18th January during an IBO in Nargosa area of South Waziristan The military’s media wing further added to the previous operation that “During an intense fire, two terrorists Usman Ali and Waheed Lashtai were killed and one was injured and apprehended”.