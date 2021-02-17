Pakistan to cross Rs 100 billion ecommerce trade in 2021

The Extreme Commerce Pakistan’s first EdTech company specializing in e-commerce and digital trade education and practices to train Pakistani youth to sell on Daraz platform. Extreme Commerce and Daraz signed a memorandum to improve eCommerce and digital trade literacy in the country. Although, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) are working to introduce a platform that will facilitate Pakistani traders to exports their products seamlessly on global platforms such as Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay, the local traders are looking for an opportunity to explore the global markets enthusiastically. The partnership between Extreme Commerce and Darza, will be imparting knowledge skills on how to sell on the Daraz platform more efficiently with maximum customer satisfaction and potential to grow. Sunny Ali, the Founder and Chief Executive officer of Extreme Commerce shared his views on the partnership and said, “Our first step is to start building capacity of the sellers on Daraz through our trainings and our state-of-the-art Video Boot Camp (VBC). Educating everyone with eCommerce dynamism on Daraz.” Omair Baksh, Head of Marketing at Daraz said, “Adaptability to e-commerce has increased in the past few months and an increased number of sellers are moving towards online selling to make a stable living for themselves.”













