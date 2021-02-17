Honda Atlas announces special recall campaign

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited as part of Global Honda Policy announced a special recall campaign. Through this initiative HACPL is offering its customers a free replacement of Fuel Pump Propeller Motor with following models and manufacturing years (Honda BRV-2018, Honda Civic 2018-19 & Honda Accord 2018). HACPL has already announced that customers having the afore mentioned Honda vehicles can avail this offer by simply contacting or visiting their respective or nearest authorized 3S & 2S Honda Dealerships by requesting an appointment or just driving in. This offer is in line with Honda’s appreciation of its valued customers and their continued patronage.













