PM has rejected Maryam Nawaz’s request to let her go to UK: Fawad

With all eyes on the upcoming Senate elections, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has triggered another debate in the political arena by hinting at her desire to leave the country to join her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London.

The issue was brought to public by Maryam Nawaz herself a day earlier when she told a public gathering that she had a surgery due which could not be performed in Pakistan. In the next breath, she, however, added that she would not request anyone to allow her to leave the country by taking her name off no-fly list, implying that she is ready to go abroad if allowed but that she won’t ask for it.

Apparently, Maryam has decided to go abroad after the ill fate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the failure of her strategies against the sitting government. A source close to the government, however, asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will under no circumstances let Maryam Nawaz leave Pakistan as he is already regretting the exit of Nawaz Sharif from the country.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the request of Maryam Nawaz seeking permission to go to London. In a tweet, the minister stated that some backdoor negotiations were initiated by Maryam Nawaz who wanted to go to London. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan has outrightly declined the request put forward by the leading opposition party’s vice president, he disclosed. “Maryam Nawaz is so passionate about leading the political movement, she must fulfill her wish but for that she has to stay in Pakistan,” added.

The Sharif family’s common excuse of health issue to abscond is once again being brought forward. Sources claim that some quarters want to reduce political temperature in the country and are desirous of the government to instead focus on key issues concerning the common man. However, for Prime Minister Imran Khan to abandon his political standpoint of prosecuting the corrupt politicians and recovering the looted money is just next to impossible.