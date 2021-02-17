PPP candidate secures victory in Sanghar by-election

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Jam Shabbir Ali on Tuesday clinched victory on a provincial assembly seat, PS-43-Sanghar-III, in by-election, according to unofficial results.

According to unofficial results from all 132 polling stations, PPP candidate Jam Shabbir Ali secured 48,028 votes as compared to the runner-up, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, who bagged 6,925 votes. A total of seven candidates were contesting the polls, with a rigorous competition held between the PPP and the PTI. The Sindh Assembly’s constituency, based on Jam Nawaz Ali taluka of Sanghar district, fell vacant after the demise of PPP MPA Jam Madad Ali Khan on November 13 last year.

Meanwhile, counting of votes on Karachi’s PS-88 as well as Pishin’s PB-20 in Balochistan was underway till the filing of this report.

The polling in all three constituencies started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break. Strict security arrangements were made during the by-polls as Rangers personnel are performing security duty outside the polling stations, whereas, police officials are deployed inside the polling stations.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested by police for allegedly violating the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amid the voting process during PS-88 by-polls. The election commission took strict action against Haleem Adil Sheikh who was roaming freely in the PS-88 constituency along with his armed guards during the by-elections besides paying visits to different polling stations. Later, PTI staged a sit-in outside the CM House in Karachi against the arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh. PTI MNAs Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda, Alamgir Khan, Aamir Liaquat and several other provincial MPAs from Karachi went to CM House, where they observed sit-in and chanted slogans against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The protesters demanded Sindh government to immediately release the Sindh opposition leader.