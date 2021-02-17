PTI challenges Gilani’s nomination papers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday challenged the acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani for Senate elections.

PTI’s Senate candidate Fareed Rehman alleged that Yousaf Raza Gillani has concealed the facts in the nomination papers. He stated that Gillani does not meet the criteria set under Article 62 and he did not mention being a convicted person in his nomination papers.

Fareed Rehman sought the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reject Yousaf Raza Gillani’s nomination papers for the Senate polls. Earlier on Saturday last, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had announced to support Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Gillani in Senate elections. The decision was taken after a meeting between PML-N senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Gillani to hold consultations to field a joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Sources said that two former premiers including Raja Pervez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi acted as proponent and seconder in the candidate’s paper.