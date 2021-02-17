Opposition will be surprised by Senate results: Punjab Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that PTI is ready to contest the Senate elections through both Open and Secret ballot. The Opposition will be jaw dropped by the result of Senate elections. All the plans of the opposition are only gimmicks to survive in the politics. He was talking to party delegations at Governor’s House on Tuesday. Governor Punjab said that the opposition wants to settle every matter as per its desire, not according to the law, adding he said that the government wants supremacy of the constitution in the country. PTI is ready to contest the Senate elections through both the Open and Secret ballot and it will respect the court’s decision regarding the Senate election. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is ready for Senate elections. PTI members of National and Provincial Assemblies are united. The opposition, and not the government, should be worried about the Senate elections. The PTI will easily win desired Senate seats from Punjab too and the result of Senate elections on March 3 will be in favour of the government and its allies and the opposition will face failure. In a statement, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar strongly condemned the implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and said that under this draconian law, parents of children protesting peacefully for their freedom could face up to seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500,000. This is a blatant violation of basic Human Rights, he added. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that ever since Narendra Modi has come to power in India, atrocities against Kashmiris and Muslims living in India have heightened. India should know that no matter how much they oppress the innocent Kashmiris they will never back down from their struggle for freedom and Kashmiris will be free from Indian clutches very soon.













