ATC seeks final arguments in Perween Rahman murder case

An anti-terrorism court has directed the defence lawyers to present their final arguments in the Perween Rahman murder case on the next hearing scheduled for March 1.

The court resumed the hearing of the case on Tuesday. Police produced five accused of Perween Rahman’s murder, including Rahim Swati, Imran Swati, Ahmad Khan, Amjad and Ayaz, before the court. However, the lawyers of the accused failed to appear in the court hearing.

The court ordered the lawyers to ensure their presence in the court in the next hearing of the case. The court directed the lawyers to present their final arguments in the case on the next hearing and adjourned further hearing until March 1. Perween Rahman, head of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), was gunned down near her office in Orangi Town on March 13, 2013. The police have arrested five accused in the high profile murder case. Earlier on January 5, the Supreme Court disposed of the case seeking reinvestigation into the mysterious murder of director Orangi Pilot Project (OPP) Karachi and internationally renowned social worker Perween Rahman.