Literacy dept launches drive to mobilize community participation

Literacy & Non Formal Basic Education (NFBE) Department launched a campaign “Friends of Literacy” with an aim to engage the community to adopt the non formal schools affected by the pandemic, at the Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industries (LCCI) on Tuesday.

Raja Rashid Hafeez, Minister for Literacy & NFBE along with the LCCI elected office bearers inaugurated the campaign.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that this campaign will provide financial support to the department in this critical situation. He added that the Initiative will attract the friends of literacy to adopt a Non-Formal School on easy terms and conditions. He termed it as the social responsibility of each person of the society who can afford to provide necessary items required to run a Non-Formal School.

Literacy & NFBE Department initiated campaign with a name of “Friends of Literacy & Non-Formal Schools” in which Department is inviting the people to adopt a Non-Formal School “as the department doesn’t have enough resources to ensure SOPs, circulated by the Health Department and availability of necessities to combat the Covid-19 Pandemic. This is an affordable campaign; people can be a part of this social cause of promoting literacy by bearing the expense of a Non-Formal School. All districts of Punjab have been authorized to engage philanthropists/donors at local level, allowing them to adopt schools for provision of COVID-19 essential supplies. Department is inviting not only individuals but also companies and organizations to take part in these initiatives.

Waqas Ali Mehmood, Secretary Literacy & NFBE Department while giving opening remarks, said that the department was fighting with this pandemic of Covid-19 while trying to promote literacy at the same time. “It will cover our loss suffered during last year,” he said and added that the educational centers are the best source to create awareness regarding Covid-19. Moreover, this campaign will provide a support to improve literacy by removing the barriers of limited financial resources, he observed.