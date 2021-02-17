Poet Murtaza Shah is no more

Acclaimed poet Ghulam Murtaza Shah passed away after a protracted illness in a hospital in Hyderabad late Monday. He was 81. Mr Shah authored a number of the poems and six books comprising poems were published during his lifetime. He won a number of awards for his excellent poetry on various topics and was also given the Pride of Performance Award by the government for services in the field of literature. His many poems were sung by great singers like Abida Parveen, Fouzia Soomro, Sengar Ali Saleem, and many others. Mr Shah was laid to rest in Tando Allahyar town in his ancestral graveyard and a large number of people from various walks of life attended his funeral. The writers, poets, and men of letters in their separate messages termed the death of Mr Shah as an irreparable loss for the literature and prayed for the departed soul. They said that he was among those few poets of the Sindhi language, who immortalized Sindhi poetry and introduced new trends.













