PTI leader Haleem Adil removed from PS-88 constituency

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Tuesday escorted PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh out of the PS-88 constituency amid the clashes and polling in the area on the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Bilal Ghafar has condemned the arrest of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh here on Tuesday.

He said firing on a vehicle of Haleem Adil Shaikh was an apparent defeat of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He said negative political training of PPP was evident from the actions of Jiyalas.

Bilal said they would not tolerate bullying of PPP in by-elections.

He said the PPP `Jiyalas’ were resorting to unrest for rigging in the by-elections, adding that PTI’s every worker stood by Haleem Adil Shaikh.