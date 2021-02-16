Voting underway for by-elections in Sindh, Balochistan constituencies

The by-elections are being held on two provincial assembly seats of Sindh including Karachi’s PS-88 and Sanghar’s PS-43 as well as Pishin’s PB-20 in Balochistan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has organised by-elections on two vacant seats of Sindh Assembly and one from Balochistan Assembly. The voting began at 8:00 AM on Tuesday and will continue till 5:00 PM without any interruption.

Strict security arrangements have been made during the by-polls as Rangers personnel are performing security duty outside the polling stations while police officials are deployed inside the polling stations.

There are twenty candidates are taking part in the by-elections in Karachi’s PS-88 Malir. The main contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Jansher Junejo and Muhammad Yousuf Baloch from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

It is believed that Balochistan Awami Party’s Asmatullah Tareen, PDM’s joint candidate Azizullah Agha and three independent candidates Amardeen Agha, Sajid Noor Khan and Aismatullah are the favourites to win the by-poll.