Abrar ul Haq to advance Sadpara’s mission of building school at hometown

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Chairman, Abrar ul Haq Monday announced to advance the mission of Ali Sadpara, who dreamt to build a school in his village [Sadpara] after scaling the world’s second highest mountain of Karakoram range, K2 (28,250ft) in winter expedition 2021.

Currently, Muhammad Ali Sadpara along with two other renowned climbers from Iceland and Chile: John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr are reportedly missing after losing their contacts with the base camp late on last Friday (Feb, 05) during their summit to K-2.

In a tweet, Abrar ul Haq said he had just heard the news that Muhammad Ali Sadpara wanted to build a school in his village after completion of his mission (K-2 summit).

I have just heard the news that Muhammad Ali Sadpara wanted to build a school in his village after his mission therefore we have decided to fulfil his dream and Inshahallah a school will be built in the village of our hero in his memory.#muhammadalisadpara pic.twitter.com/0A2X6eJOZg — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) February 15, 2021

“Therefore, we have decided to fulfill his dream and Inshahallah a school will be built in the village of our hero in his memory,” he added to his tweet.

Many netizens praised Abrar soon after the announcement and offered him assistance for the initiative.

“Let me know if you need any help,” Azam Jamil, a motivational speaker, said while responding to the PRCS chairman tweet.

Poor weather over the past week has hindered an on-ground and aerial search for the mountaineers.

The entire nation is praying for Ali Sadpara, often described by his peers as a tough as nails climber with a good-humoured nature. As days have passed and the weather conditions remain a challenge, people are trying their best not to lose hope and are counting on a miracle to bring Sadpara back home.

The search for Sadpara and the other climbers is still continuing, though it has been slowed down by inclement weather.