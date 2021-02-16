Ertuğrul star Engin Altan cancels deal with ‘fraudster’ Kashif Zameer, says will visit Pakistan again

The Turkish actor also expressed his displeasure over the false statements and misinformation given to the media by the company owner Kashif Zameer.

“Kashif Zameer has not fulfilled any of the conditions despite the period given under the agreement. The company did not pay even half of the amount as per the agreement. I have not any association with Kashif Zameer anymore,” reads the press statement.

The actor said that his visit to Pakistan had given him the opportunity to meet the loving people of Pakistan and explore the beautiful country (Pakistan). The Turkish actor announced that he will soon visit Pakistan again.

“I am determined to enhance friendly relations as well as mutual culture between Turkey and Pakistan. Inshallah, I will visit Pakistan again in person soon,” the Turkish actor further maintained.

Earlier it emerged that Kashif Zameer is a wanted criminal, with nearly 8 cases booked against him. The police party had also arrested Mian Kashif Zameer after the emergence of his criminal record

According to a criminal record of gold-laden Kashmir Zameer available with ARY News, four cases were registered against him in Lahore, two each in Toba Tek Singh and Sialkot.

These cases include serious offenses including fraud, betrayal of trust, car theft, and robbery.

Zameer, who was seen everywhere with the Turkish star during his first-ever visit to Pakistan, had struck a deal of one million dollars with Engin Altan.

Kashif Zameer is the managing director of the Chaudhry Group of Companies and invited the Ertugrul star to visit Pakistan.