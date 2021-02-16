Shamyl, Arafat hit centuries in Northern and Southern Punjab wins

RAWALPINDI: Shamyl Hussain’s 103 triumphed Azan Awais’ 107 as Northern defeated Central Punjab by 27 runs in the second round of the PCB National Under-16 One-day Tournament, being played in Rawalpindi, on Monday. In the other two matches, Arafat Ahmed smashed a century, which scripted Southern Punjab U16’s 30-run win over Balochistan U16’s and Shahzaib Khan and Shujah Zaheer scored half-centuries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U16’s victory over Sindh U16.

Central Punjab v Northern at Rawal Cricket Ground: Shamyl Hussain’s century and Northern bowlers set a 27-run win over Central Punjab. Shamyl stroked a fighting 103 off 118 balls, which included 11 fours and a six, after Central Punjab captain Azan Awais elected to field. Shamyl and Mohammad Arshad, who made 55 off 74 balls and hit nine fours, put a solid 121-run opening stand. Hammad Rafiq was the other notable run-getter for Northern with a 30-ball 32. Central Punjab’s Ibtisam Rehman took four wickets for 56 while Awais Ali took three wickets for 51. Azan, in Central Punjab’s reply, smashed 107 off 126 balls, but failed to receive the desired support from the other end. The Central Punjab captain struck nine fours and a six. Altamash Abbas, the wicketkeeper-batsman batting at number eight, was the next best run-getter with 39 off 48. His stay at the crease was curtailed because of getting hit wicket. Central Punjab were all out for 237 in 42.3 overs. Amir Hasan took three wickets for 36 runs, while Mohammad Ibraheem Sultan, Saad Masood, the Northern captain, and Atif Zafar equally shared six wickets. The remaining wicket was taken by Ihsan Ullah.

Balochistan v Southern Punjab at Pindi Cricket Stadium: Arafat Ahmed smashed a solid 118 off 113 balls that sealed a 30-run win for Southern Punjab over Balochistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. The opener spanked Balochistan bowlers for 15 fours and smoked three sixes. His exciting 113-ball stay at the crease saw him put a 166-run opening stand with Moheer Saeed, who scored 66 off 82 (seven fours and a six). Alamzaib Khan and Mohammad Danish made valuable contributions of 30 and 27 as Southern Punjab posted 286 for six in the allotted 45 overs. Balochistan’s Mohammad Qasim took two wickets for 46 runs.

Balochistan stuttered in their reply as they lost two wickets for 32 runs and were four wicket down by 89 runs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Abdul Saboor made 57 off 53, while opener Duniya Khan scored 35 before he was run out. Haseeb Gul Mohammad was the stand out bowler with three wickets for 46 runs, while Ali Shabir took two wickets for 36 as Balochistan were restricted to 256 for nine.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Sindh at Ayub Park Ground: Half-centuries by Shahzaib Khan and Shujah Zaheer scripted a close eight-run win for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over Sindh. The two batsmen paired for 105 runs after opening Mohammad Salman (17 off 23) fell to Dawood Abbas, who with four wickets for 51 runs in nine overs was the star bowler for Sindh. Both Shahzaib and Shujah smashed four fours each. Shahzaib made 52 runs from 106, while Shujah posted the highest score of the match with 87-ball 54. Wicketkeeper-batsman Uzair Shah, who batted at four, was the other notable performer with the bat with a quickfire 16-ball 31, in which he struck three fours and a six. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made 230 for eight.

Sindh, in reply, failed to get a strong start to the run chase which eventually cost them the match. They lost their first two wickets for just 42 runs and their third batsman walked back in the hut with 73 on board. Hassan Iqbal, batting at six, scored a half-century as he scored 51 off 37 balls in a knock which included eight fours, while Wajah Riaz, who took two wickets, contributed with 60-ball 41 (six fours). Abdul Rehman made 36 off 40. The tail failed to get Sindh over the line as they managed 222 for nine in 45 overs. Mohammad Ayyaz, Mohammad Irfan, Raza Ullah and Ahmed Hussain took two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief:

1: Northern beat Central Punjab by 27 runs.

Northern 264-7, 45 overs (Shamyl Hussain 103, Mohammad Arshad 55, Hammad Rafiq 32; Ibtisam Rehman 4-56, Awais Ali 3-51) VS Central Punjab 237 all out, 42.3 overs (Azan Awais 107, Altamash Abbas 39, Raja Balaj 25, Arsalan Riaz 24; Amir Hassan 3-36, Atif Zafar 2-26, Mohammad Ibraheem Sultan 2-40, Saad Masood 2-43).

2: Southern Punjab beat Balochistan by 30 runs.

Southern Punjab 286-6, 45 overs (Arafat Ahmed 118, Moheer Saeed 66, Alamzaib Khan 30, Mohammad Danish 27; Mohammad Qasim 2-46) VS Balochistan 256-9, 45 overs (Abdul Saboor 57, Duniya Khan 35, Zulqarnain 28, Aimal Khan 21; Haseeb Gul Mohammad 3-46, Ali Shabir 2-36).

3: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Sindh by eight runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 230-8, 45 overs (Shujah Zaheer 54, Shahzaib Khan 52, Uzair Shah 31; Dawood Abbas 4-51, Wahaj Riaz 2-24) VS Sindh 222-9, 45 overs (Hassan Iqbal 51, Wajah Riaz 41, Abdul Rehman 36, Saad Baig 25; Mohammad Ayyaz 2-26, Mohammad Irfan 2-29, Ahmed Hussain 2-43, Raza Ullah 2-51).