Dar Academy boys figured in 6 of 9 teams

LAHORE: All nine divisions of the Punjab participated in the recently held Punjab Under-23 Inter Division Championships in Lahore. The Dar Hockey Academy, based in Lahore, has been constantly churning out quality players. The Academy recruits players from all over the country. As many as six of the nine teams at the Punjab Inter Division Under 23 Championships, including the winners Faisalabad and the runners-up Lahore, had the services of Dar Academy’s players. Shahbaz (Faisalabad) Shahzaib and Salman (Lahore), Faizan Janajua, Bilal Aslam and Haris (Sahiwal), Afaq, Hamza and Hassan Cheema (Gujranwala), Haji Usman, Kashif and Shamoon (Multan) and Ali Shah and Ahmad (DG Khan).













