Barty beats Rogers to storm into quarterfinals

MELBOURNE: World number one Ashleigh Barty’s defensive mastery flummoxed big-hitting Shelby Rogers on Monday as she stormed into the Australian Open quarterfinals to heighten hopes of a first home winner in 43 years. The Australian was ruthless in her 6-3, 6-4 victory over the in-form Rogers in one hour and 11 minutes in the fourth round at a crowd-less Rod Laver Arena. Barty, who is aiming to become the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978, plays 25th seed Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals after the Czech beat 18th seed Elise Mertens 7-6 (7/5), 7-5. The former French Open champion again appeared unfazed by the absence of home support in the stands, with fans barred until at least Thursday due to Melbourne’s snap, five-day lockdown.













