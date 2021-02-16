PSL 6: Hafeez urges spectators to ensure coronavirus SOPs

LAHORE: Pakistani batsman Mohammad Hafeez, who will represent the Lahore Qalandars in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has urged the crowd to ensure the coronavirus SOPs in order to make the event successful. The right-handed batsman credited the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its efforts to make it possible for the crowd to attend the event despite the coronavirus situation. “The sixth edition of the PSL is taking place with the efforts of the cricket board and the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) which has allowed 20% of the spectators to come to the stadiums,” Hafeez said. He said that getting crowd’s permission is a good decision, adding the players were motivated because of the crowd. “The presence of spectators increases the energy in the ground. We will all try to entertain the fans during the PSL,” he said. This is the first event in Pakistan where spectators are turning to stadiums during the ongoing pandemic. Spectators are asked to take precautions and come to the stadiums. Commenting about the difficulties faced by players, he said that the players have now become accustomed to the bio-secure bubble.













