PM rejects proposal for petrol price hike

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday rejected a summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposing an increase of Rs 14.07 in petrol prices.

The OGRA had proposed an increase of Rs 14.07 in petrol price, Rs 13.61 in high speed diesel, Rs 10.79 in kerosene and Rs 7.43 in the price of light diesel.

The prime minister rejected the regulator’s summary keeping in view the public relief, a PM Office press release said. The prime minister assured the people that the government would go to any extent to provide relief to them.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the government’s economic team to suggest out-of-box solutions for reducing the burden of indirect taxes, on one hand, and also to ensure balance between the state revenue and expenditure, on the other. He also directed the finance minister to minutely look into wheat procurement process and various administrative costs that were contributing towards raising the price of wheat.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting here on the steps to bring down the prices of essential commodities. The meeting was attended by federal ministers, advisors, special assistants to the PM and senior government officials, a press release issued by the PM House Media Wing said.

Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh told the prime minister that a comprehensive and efficient plan was being prepared for wheat procurement and rationalization of administrative costs involved in the process.

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood briefed the prime minister about duty structure on imported edible oil and pulses etc. He also presented a comparative analysis with other regional countries.

The prime minister said his foremost priority was to provide maximum relief to the poor segments of society. Every effort should be made to lessen the burden of indirect taxes and provide relief to the people, he added. Discussing wheat and flour prices, the prime minister directed that every single penny, being spent on unnecessary administrative expenditures, must be saved.

The prime minister also chaired a meeting on use of technology for promotion of skilled education. The meeting was attended by Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood, Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, secretaries of education, foreign affairs, information technology divisions, chairman NITB, chairman NAVTTC and experts from the private sector.

The federal education minister apprised the meeting about education reforms, online education during Covid-19, pilot projects for IT, country-wide ‘Skills for All’ project and measures taken for promotion of knowledge economy. He also updated the meeting on measures taken to increase school enrolment, particularly for girls’ education, artificial intelligence and internet of things training for 50,000 youth under the Hunarmand Pakistan Program, establishment of Skills’ Accreditation Council and partnerships with international organizations.

The meeting was informed that after a lapse of 11 years, the present government is formulating Pakistan Education Policy, 2021, for unified curriculum in which special emphasis is being laid on technical and advanced education. Dr Atta-ur-Rehman informed the meeting that partnership with international organizations is underway for accreditation, capacity building of teachers, enhanced use of artificial intelligence and bio-technology.

The prime minister observed that education was not accorded due priority in past. He stated that the majority population comprises of youth and their capabilities can only be utilized if they are educated and equipped with latest knowledge and technology. He directed that the proposed Pakistan Education Policy, 2021, be expedited along with formulation of a comprehensive roadmap with delineated timelines and targets, in consultation with provincial governments and stakeholder, that caters to the priorities for implementing modern education system in the country.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Member of Provincial Assembly Khurram Sohail Khan Leghari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday, the PM Office said. The meeting discussed issues of importance relating to the public at large. MPA Khurram Leghari apprised the prime minister of the problems pertaining to his constituency. The prime minister directed to resolve the issues faced by common man on priority basis. Former senior minister for tourism and sports of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed overall political situation of the province. Governor KP Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan attended the meeting.