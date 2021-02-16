Aamir Liaquat says won’t vote for Hafeez Shaikh in Senate polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain announced on Monday that he will not vote for Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the upcoming Senate polls. With Senate elections around the corner, the ruling party’s MNA from Karachi, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussian said he will not not vote for Shaikh because he is not a member of the party. “First he should join the party and spend some time and then run for senatorship,” he said. Earlier, differences emerged in the ranks of PTI Balochistan over awarding Senate ticket to Abdul Qadir, which was later taken back and given to Zahoor Agha, while differences have also emerged upon award of tickets in Sindh, said sources. It is to be mentioned here that Senate polls are scheduled to take place on March 3. On Sunday, the Election Commission of Pakistan had announced that at least 100 candidates have submitted their nomination papers so far for contesting the election on Senate vacant seats. According to Election Commission officials, 17 candidates have filed their nomination papers from Punjab, 22 from Sindh, 30 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 from Balochistan and six from Islamabad.













