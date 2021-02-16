SC directs for administering Katas Raj temple in two weeks

While issuing directives to federation to administer Katas Raj Temple after taking its management from Punjab government and handing over to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in two weeks the Supreme Court asked chairman of the Board to appear before the court in person with comprehensive report about income of all the Samadhis, Gurdwaras and Temples. Taking up a matter relating to minorities’ right in the country on Monday a three-judge bench of the Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed expressed dismay over absence of chief secretary of the Punjab observing neither he appeared before the court nor has implemented the court orders. When the court was apprised that the chief secretary was not able to appear before the court due to another official meeting, a member of the bench Syed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi observed as to why officials always schedule meetings on the day of court hearing where they are supposed to appear.













