Soldier martyred in terrorist attack on security post in Balochistan

A soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom confronting a terrorist attack on a security post established for protection of N-85 Highway near Hoshab, District Kechh in Balochistan.

The military’s media wing in a brief statement said the terrorists attacked FC Balochistan Post established for security of N-85 Highway near Hoshab, District Kechh. During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Asad Mehdi had embraced martyrdom, it added.

The area has been cordoned off and escape routes were blocked to apprehend the fleeing terrorists. Moreover, area sanitization and search operation was also in progress, it concluded.

Condemning the incident, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid termed the attack “a cowardly attempt of anti-state elements”. He vowed to make an example out of the terrorists involved in the attack. The minister also especially prayed for the martyred FC soldier. “Those trying to attack the country’s security and survival will never succeed in fulfilling their evil designs,” Sh Rashid added.

The attack comes less than two weeks after FC soldier, Sepoy Sher Zamin, was martyred during a security operation in North Waziristan district.