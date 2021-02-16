Ambassador of Yemen visits NUML

Mohammad Motahar Alashabi, Ambassador of Republic of Yemen to Pakistan, visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad and met with Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar in his office. The rector briefed the guest bout the university and informed him that NUML is teaching 26 regional and international languages and it is the only university of its kind in the country. He further said that besides languages NUML has four other faculties’ e.g. facility of Social sciences, Engineering, English and faculty of management sciences. He said that as Arabic is the language of Holy Quran that’s why majority of Pakistanis are keen to learn Arabic language and Arabic language department at NUML is playing pivotal role in promoting Arabic language and culture. The ambassador appreciated the role of NUML for promoting Arabic language and culture in Pakistan and he urged the rector to start students exchange program. The rector assured the guest of his full cooperation in this regard. Later, the rector presented a memento to the ambassador.













