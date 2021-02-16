No-confidence motion against PM new political ploy of PDM: Ch. Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister is a new political ploy of the opposition. It is still time for the opposition to support the open ballot in the Senate elections. Government and its allies will win even by secret ballot.

He said the PDM who is thinking to initiate the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister should not forget the outcome of the no-confidence motion against the Chairman Senate.

Chaudhry Sarwar was talking to Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed who called him at Governor House, Lahore on Monday. During the meeting political and administrative issues as well as the matters of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme were discussed.

He said that the opposition may fulfill its desire of no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister but they are well-aware of the outcome of the no-confidence motion against the Chairman Senate. All allies stand united with the Prime Minister and the government, under the leadership of Prime Imran Khan, will complete its term till 2023.

Governor said that PDM is making new announcements to keep the political atmosphere warm. It is still time for the opposition to support the open ballot in the Senate elections. The open ballot will restore transparency in the Senate elections and the sanctity of the Upper house. The opposition should not conspire to make national institutions controversial. Criticizing Pakistan’s Armed forces is against national interests, he added.

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that the Tehreek-e-Insaf is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that PTI has the mandate to rule for 5 years. He said that general elections will be held on time and the opposition will fail.