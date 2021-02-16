Islamabad excise hands over 60 vehicles to Punjab police

The Excise and Taxation Department has handed over 60 stolen vehicles, those captured by the department in an interrogation, to Punjab Police.

According to a statement issued by excise office, the vehicles were handed over by Director Islamabad Excise Bilal Azam to Central Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas who reiterated the excise office efforts.

On the occasion, Azam said that the office is trying its best to stop all illegal activities regarding vehicle frauds. While highlighting some steps taken by Islamabad excise to make transparency in the system, Azam said that besides some other strategic decisions an online system for the payment of token tax has been introduced. The online payment service had been launched to facilitate vehicle owners. They can now pay the tax from anywhere by using the City Islamabad App. Besides, the owners can also pay the tax from any bank anywhere in Pakistan or through the one-link ATM system.

He said that the owners would have to get themselves registered in the app to pay the tax. He claimed that the user would have to log into the app and generate a payment system identification (PSID). Note down the PSID required to pay the online tax using alternate delivery channels such as ATM/internet banking/mobile banking) and over the counter bank branches.

Pay via ATM: Vehicle owners can visit their nearest ATM and after the pin verification, select the option of 1BILL (invoice and voucher payment) in the menu. Enter PSID and press OK and the due amount against the PSID number will be automatically fetched and displayed on the screen.

Press pay/submit amount/finish button and message of successful transaction will appear on the screen, he said, adding the bank will also update the customer regarding the payment through SMS/email.

Pay via internet and mobile banking: Log into internet/mobile banking app, select the option 1BILL, enter the PSID and press OK. When the due amount is fetched and displayed on the screen, press pay/submit amount/finish button.

Pay via bank branches/branchless players: Visit the nearest 1BILL enabled bank branches/branchless agent along with PSID and ask the bank representative to make the payment through 1BILL.

Moreover, he recalled, the introduction of the biometric verification system was another decision that is yielding positive results so for. “After the introduction of the biometric verification system, the presence of the seller of a vehicle is not mandatory at the time of ownership transfer which eases the customers’ difficulties,” he maintained.

Other than customers’ comfort, the director claimed, the system has also made it impossible to transfer vehicles fraudulently or illegally.