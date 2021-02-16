Islamabad police launches action against kites sellers and flyers

In order to incorporate law, the Islamabad police on Monday arrested 16 outlaws including kite flyers and sellers.

Under directions of DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, the police launched a crackdown against kite flyers and sellers at different localities of the district. SP (City-zone) Umer Khan constituted special police teams under the supervision of DSP Iqbal Khan SHO Aabpara along with other officials arrested accused kite dealer namely Ejaz Ali s/o Muhammad Malak resident of Sector G-7 Islamabad and recovered large numbers of kites from him. While SHOs Kohsar and Aabpara along with other officials. Police teams nabbed five Kite flyers namely Aqib Javed, Ramesh, Shahriar, Osama Khan and Samar Yusuf were arrested and a large number of kites and strings were recovered,

Moreover, SP(Rural) Rana Abdul Wahab constituted police team under the supervision of SHO Khanna Police Station Kamal Khan along with other arrested Alauddin involved in selling kites and recovered large number of kites from him.

In a separate development, Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Wahab-Din and recovered 1.055 kilograms of hashish from him. Noon Police arrested two accused namely Imran and Munair khan and recovered 150 gram hashish and 9mm pistol from their possession. Besides this, Shahzad Twon police arrested accused Abdul Ghaffar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Similarly, Sihala police arrested accused Ishmail and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Koral police arrested accused Raqab and recovered 115 gram hashish from him. Golra police arrested two accused Norose Khan and Adnan and recovered 225 gram heroin from him.

Karachi company police arrested bootleggers namely Muhammad Iqbal and recovered 20 liters alcohol from him. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated Police performance and he also appealed to parents not to allow children to buy or fly kites because it is dangerous. He also sought cooperation of citizens to make the lives of all secure and safe.