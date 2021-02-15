Kiing, snowboarding games conclude

A one-day winter games under theme ‘ Home Runner’s Competition’ featuring events of skiing and snowboarding concluded here on Monday at the scenic valley of Malam Jabba in Swat.

Players from all across the country took part in the Home Runner’s Competition, contest that began on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the organizers of the event, the competition promoted tourism and gave a healthy boost to both sports and players,” both male and female contestants at national-level took part with zeal in the competitions”.

“Sixty men and 12 women took part in the skiing competition,whereas 31 men and four women ran for the top slots in the snow-boarding contest.”

According to the press release, those who made it to the victory stand are Sajid Alam and Ali Hussain in the skiing and snowboarding contests while in the women’s competition, Samar Khan clinched the first position in snowboarding and Anaya in the skiing.

Besides snowboarding and skiing games, traditional foods and music were also part of the one-day event to entertain the visitors.

It is pertinent to mention here that last year the tourism department arranged the same snowboarding and skiing event for international players in which both male and female players from various countries took part.