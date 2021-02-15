Protest against doctors’ alleged negligence

A large number of the relatives of one Sunil Kumar Meghwar 17, as well as the activists of various parties and organizations taking his body staged the sit-in and demonstration at Kashmir Chowk in Mihi town on Monday to register their protest against the alleged negligence of the doctors in Mithi Civil Hospital.

The leaders of the protesters, including Mevaram, Lemoon, Sahil Balani and others, told journalist that the young boy was rushed to the only civil hospital of the district in Mithi town after he faced some stomach complications on Sunday evening due to the food poisoning but doctors paid no heed towards him and instead asked his relatives to shift him to the Civil Hospital in Hyderabad.

The relatives who had no enough money to hire an ambulance to shift the boy to Hyderabad made fervent requests to the officials of the hospitals but they did not provide them with an ambulance. They ended the protest demonstration after four hours on the assurance of PPP Senator Gianchand that he would take up the issue with the high-ups of the Sindh government. The PPP senator contacted the leaders of the protesters through phone and requested them to end their protest..

The people of Junejo community and the members of the society also resumed their protest against the death of one Gul HassanJunejo, who had also allegedly died due to the indifference of the doctors of Mithi Civil Hospital. Abhayu Junejo, Aijaz Bajeer, Akbar Dars and other leaders speaking to the media persons deplored that high-ups of Sindh government were least interested to take strong actions against those doctors, who ‘mistreated’ the boy.