Cheques distributed among people with disabilities

The District Committee for Rehabilitation and Training of the Disabled has distributed checks of financial assistance of more than Rs 1.8 million to 119 persons with various disabilities.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad distributed checks of different denominations among persons with disabilities at Qasar e Behbood Social Welfare.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Director Social Welfare Farrukh Rizwan, Deputy Director Farooq Butt, Incharge center Khalida Rafique besides other officers of Social Welfare Department were also present. The Deputy Commissioner said that on the instructions of the government, the district administration was trying to rehabilitate special persons and provide facilities to them as people with various disabilities were also a part of the society that cannot be left alone. The purpose of establishing a district committee is to ensure the provision of financial assistance to disabled persons among other benefits.

He appreciated the steps taken by the Social Welfare Department for the rehabilitation of special persons and said that the rehabilitation of special persons is the common responsibility of the society and their training institutes are doing a great service. Disability should not be considered as a compulsion but the struggle to get special people to stand on their feet should not be reduced, he added. Referring to the government’s Ehsas program, the Deputy Commissioner said that financial assistance should also be provided to the disabled and helpless people through this program. He said that 3% quota for persons with disabilities is being implemented in government departments. MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad said that training and rehabilitation of special persons was one of the priorities of the present government and they are being made a useful part of the society.

He said that special persons should be included in the mainstream of national development so that they do not feel deprived at any moment.DD Social Welfare said that in the case of more than one special person from one home DC, has directed to provide financial assistance to all individuals. He apprised about the jobs provided to special persons in various public and private institutions and said that Nashmeen center was rendering great service by teaching various skills to special persons.