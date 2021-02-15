OGDCL injects 14 new wells in production gathering system

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected as many as 14 new wells by making 2,666 BPD of oil, 82 MMCFD of gas and 77 MTD of LPG in its production gathering system during second quarter of the current fiscal year. “The company has acquired 1,566 Barrels per Day (BPD) additional oil and 71 MMCFD (Million Cubic Feet per Day) additional gas by injecting new wells, while 1100 BPD oil and 11 MMCFD gas production through other efforts, besides 77 MTD (Metric Ton per Day) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) with enhanced production,” according to an official data available with APP. During the second quarter, the company remained a market leader in oil and gas sector by contributing 48 percent in oil, 27 percent in gas and 37 percent in LPG production of the country. The wells included Saand 1 & 2, Tando Allah Yar South West-1 Togh Bala-1, Nashpa-10, Mangrio-1, Qadirpur-10, Umair-1, Qadirpur-53, Qadirpur-16, Qadirpur-17, Daru-1 and Pasakhi Deep-6, Pasakhi West Deep-2.













