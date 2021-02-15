Time you have

Pakistan hails New York State Assembly resolution, demanding freedom of expression of all Kashmiri people. The significant development evolved when Pakistani and Kashmiri communities across the world observed Kashmir solidarity day, voicing full support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people and to uphold the United Nations promised right to self-determination for Kashmiri’s. Pakistan’s Consul General in New York, Aisha Ali hailed the resolution of the New York State Assembly to observe February 5th as Kashmir day, and lauded the role of APAG, a non-profit social service and advocacy organization based in New York for their initiative. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign office missions across the United States marked the day by holding virtual meetings in view of COVID-19 restrictions, and held photo exhibitions to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people under oppressive Indian occupation, as well as Kashmiri’s valiant struggle for their right to self-determination. Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nation, Munir Akram, and the Ambassador to United States, Asad Majeed Khan, as well as Consul General in New York, Aisha Ali, participated in separate webinars along with academics, Kashmiri leaders and activists, to highlight the significance of the day and retreat Pakistan governments resolve to stand by the Kashmiri people. Speakers called on the world community to intervene with the Indian government to end its human rights abuses in the disputed territory. They reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to support the Kashmir people in the struggle for freedom from Indian yoke, and called for the resolution of the dispute in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiris. Special prayers were offered for the liberation of Kashmir.

As things are, India is at war with itself, it’s neighbours and the region at large. The draconian measures by Modi’s fascist regime have clearly not been accepted by the local population in the Indian illegally occupied Kashmir. Pakistan’s political leaders, those in the government as well as the opposition, need to understand the constitutional and legal matrix of Kashmir, especially in the context of the BJP mind-set. Could Pakistan’s polity hope to device constructive and peaceful solutions for the plight of Kashmiri people? Do we have alternative plans ready to ever reduce tensions between India and Pakistan.

India is in hot water these days – their governments brutal treatment of farmers and protesters has received international attention and world leaders have condemned India’s brutal crackdown of its protesters. As the world takes notice of the Indian government’s use of excessive force, now would be an opportunity for Pakistan to once again shed light on what India is doing in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir (IIOK), which is much more brutal and unacceptable. The hope is on the organization of Islamic cooperation (OIC), which has supposedly been called the collective voice of the Muslim world and should works to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in spite of promoting international peace and harmony, as a forum to once again highlight and communicate the sufferings and pain of Kashmiri people, being deprived of their right to self-determination by a country where religious freedom is fast deteriorating. Our unified political message to India from the OIC would be critical to help rescind Indian unilateral action, and human rights abuses, and to seek a peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute. Pakistan has stressed that the OIC should forcefully demand India to rescind it’s illegal and unilateral actions and halt it’s cruelty any human rights violations, and provide access to human rights organizations for independent observation of the plight of Kashmiris.

The new US administration is likely to be more favourable to Arab countries and issues which need new thinking and new perspectives for negotiations, peace and cooperation

Under the current circumstances, the OIC is expected to take up issues aggressively and forcefully. The new US administration is likely to be more favourable to Arab countries and issues which need new thinking and new perspectives for negotiations, peace and cooperation. Pakistan cannot afford to let the opportunities for peace and settlement of issues go out of hand. Pakistan cannot let this moment go, and needs to keep the momentum on exposing India’s fascist regimes.

Indian interference can be found anywhere, including Pakistan’s Baluchistan province. India is fuelling insurgency in Baluchistan by funding, training and arming terrorists through active support from its consulates. The same has been going on from across the line of control (LOC) and Indian posts on Afghanistan-Pakistan border, Pakistan has nearly finished fencing its border to stop the militants being supported by India.

Time is the witness to the creation of the universe; what if something had existed before;

And history that followed does thus;

Only time can tell what is significant; right or wrong;

For the sufferer, those in agony; time is a great healer,

A useful instrument for wheeler dealer;

Time is money, useful to invest;

Time lost is increased opportunity cost, reflecting on any difference and disconnect;

Time is investment in humanism, in fact for love and care; time is for recreation; for fun and fanfare;

Time spent in Time Square, is to make friends and dear ones happy;

horse riding, eat and drink, spend time to make sure,

You do things that you don’t have to regret,

Time you have is to think what best to make of it,

Promote National Unity,

Respect national symbols and rule of law;

These are indicators of your personal and collective dignity and respect,

To whom it my concern,

our bouquet of best wishes, and words of love and affection,

go out nicely packed with sincerity, to be handled with personal care;

Remember, love is a value, Love, love is an attribute, a value above all values.

Time you have an opportunity don’t waste, don’t let it go.

Politics is the art of making things possible to enable and serve the people. Politicians should see to it that they don’t waste time in party politics and trivial things and non-issues.

A problem of state, the solution of which the courts regard as belonging exclusively to the discretion of the executive or legislative branch is a political question. Pakistan Supreme Court is rightly advised not to deal with political questions.

As a witness to political history of Pakistan, it is our responsibility to find out where things went wrong. Corruption and conspiracies in any form must be strictly curbed. The younger generation should know facts not fiction. When the people are out on the streets to show crowd behaviour they are swayed by the emotions and negativity, we need to guard against such a crowd behaviour, which is against national as well as public interest. Politicians who are corrupt have no space to be called leaders of the people. The bad wishes is bad anyway.

The writer is a former director, National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Government of Pakistan, a political analyst, a public policy expert and a published author