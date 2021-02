Fashion icon Gigi Hadid is head over heels in love with boyfriend Zayn Malik this Valentine’s Day. The supermodel dropped an endearing photo with the former One Direction member and penned a heartfelt caption for the love of her life. Alongside the monochrome shot, the caption read: “I love you Valentine && love the Valentine we get to share forever.” Zayn and Gigi welcomed their daughter Khai back in September last year.