Alia wishes Ranbir Kapoor Happy Valentine’s in a subtle way

Actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to wish boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Happy Valentine’s Day.

The ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ actor shared a boomerang story on her Instagram and captioned it, “Happy V day all day every day to my *heart* and me.” In the story, Alia Bhatt can be seen tapping her index finger in which she is wearing a large embezzled ring with the number 8 embossed in it.

Number 8 is Ranbir Kapoor’s favourite number and he has been seen wearing Number 8 jersey on a number of occasions. Last year too, Alia had wished her beau Ranbir on his birthday writing, ‘Happy Birthday 8’ on her Instagram.

Alia is often seen with Ranbir Kapoor. She was last spotted on Sunday arriving for Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle and actor Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash with him. Alia also earlier attended Ranbir’s uncle and late actor cum producer Rajiv Kapoor’s funeral.

Alia is often seen with Ranbir Kapoor. She was last spotted on Sunday arriving for Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle and actor Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash with him

The duo is expected to tie the knot very soon. In an earlier interview, Ranbir confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Alia Bhatt and said that they both can be expected to get married really soon. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” shared Ranbir.

Alia started dating Ranbir Kapoor around three years back when they started shooting for Ayan Mukherjee supernatural directorial movie Bhramastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will be a trilogy. On the work front, apart from Bhramastra, the talented actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s epic saga RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She is also expected to star in Darlings, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.