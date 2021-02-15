Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 winners — Manoj Bajpayee and Sushmita win big

The winners of Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 were announced on Sunday. From Manoj Bajpayee to Pratik Gandhi, many of the films, web series and actors were honoured with an award under various categories. Tillotama Shome, who bagged Best Actor award for Sir, tweeted, “Thank you @CCSSAwards for this honour. @RohenaGera thank you for Ratna, #VivekGomber and @getkul thank you for being incredible co interpreters. Am delighted to be in the company of these luminous women @taapsee @swastika24 @aishu_dil @ShilpiMarwaha. I wish we could have all met. Manoj Bajpayee, who won an award for Bhonsle, dedicated his award to the film’s team. “Thank you @CCSSAwards!!! It’s all due to the vision of my director #DevashishMakhija and support of all producers and @saugatam @SonyLIV @Bhonsle_film Marches on!!!” Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi shared on Twitter, “Thank you @CCSSAwards for this recognition. It means a lot to me. Thank you”













