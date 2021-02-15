MD Sui Northern Makes Important Visit to Karak & Peshawar Region

MD Sui Northern Gas Ali J. Hamdani has directed the Company employees to consider customer services as top priority. He was addressing at the end of his comprehensive visits of Karak and Peshawar. MD SNGPL visited Kharappa Valve Assembly where he was briefed about gas reception and distribution to different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is pertinent to mention that Kharappa facility serves as the major junction for gas distribution in the province. MD SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani also met with Assistant Commissioner Karak and DSP Karak. During the meeting, the issue of gas losses and measures to be taken for redressal of the issues as well as installation of gas meters in the area was discussed in detail. Ali J. Hamdani also visited the Karak Project Camp where he was briefed about the progress on the ongoing projects including 473 kilometer long Phase I of Karak extension and rehabilitation project. MD SNGPL was informed that 70% project has been completed despite various challenges.

MD SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani emphasized on timely completion and capitalization. He also directed the employees to consider customer services as the top priority particularly in gas producing areas of the region. He said that the Company cannot afford failure in customer services. He appreciated the employees for various Company installations which the Company has completed on its own. MD SNGPL assured the employees of providing all possible support to them. During his visit, MD SNGPL also attended the Company’s Board of Directors meeting at Peshawar Region office. He also met with the Regional Management to discuss progress on various projects.