UAE ambassador visits Shaikh Zayed medical complex Lahore

LAHORE: The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates His Excellency Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al Zaabi visited Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex Lahore on Monday. Prof. Dr. Mateen Izhar Chairman & Dean Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex Lahore warmly welcomed H.E and presented a bouquet on his arrival.



UAE Ambassador along with the Chairman & Dean, Faculty Members and Administrative Officers of SZMC visited different departments of Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical & Dental College Lahore. Prof. Dr. Mateen Izhar Chairman & Dean briefed the Ambassador about history and all components of Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex. He said we are proud of our long-term relationships with the United Arab Emirates; UAE always facilitated us in different fields especially in the establishment of Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex Lahore.

On the occasion UAE Ambassador H.E Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al Zaabi praised the efforts of Chairman & Dean and his team regarding their endless efforts in providing state-of-the-art treatment facilities and medical education. He said UAE is always committed to provide its full support to Pakistan. He also said we will enhance mutual co-ordination and assured their full support regarding health facilities and medical education.