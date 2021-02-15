Universities must align youth with Cultural Heritage: Dr Zakar

Our universities must work to align the youth with Pakistan’s cultural heritage by imparting them the knowledge of our rich fine arts, literature, and history, said the Vice-Chancellor University of Okara Prof Dr. Muhammad Zakria Zakar while talking to his faculty.

He told that the Pakistani youth was getting disoriented from the country’s sublime history and this was causing the problems like intolerance, lawlessness and violence in the society.

“This is high time when our universities should incorporate our cultural and historical orientations into their teaching system. Youth without the awareness of their glorious past can do nothing to establish the country’s strong identity in the international community”, said the VC.

Dr Zakar argued that Pakistan was facing the sheer crises of cultural identity in the contemporary world and the way out was to revisit the history.

He further elaborated, “The academia should strive to transfer our cultural heritage including values and traditional knowledge such as festivals, rituals, beliefs systems, costumes and arts etc. to the youth in explicit and tacit forms”.