Thar student sets world record in Chemistry

Rohan Kumar, a 9th grader from Thar Sindh, became the fastest in the world to arrange the chemical elements of the periodic table in the shortest possible time.

According to details, the student achieved the record after arranging all elements of the periodic chart in just 1 minutes and 58 seconds on February 13, 2021, at Islamabad Science Festival (ISL).

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafaqat and KPK Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai. Najam accomplished the feat by breaking the record previously held by another Pakistani girl Natalia Najam who completed the same task in 2 minutes and 42 seconds.

The title was previously held by Indian economics professor Meenakshi Agarwal who completed the same task in 2 minutes and 49 seconds.

The periodic table is a tabular array of the chemical elements organized by atomic number, from the element with the lowest atomic number, hydrogen, to the element with the highest atomic number, Oganesson. The atomic number of an element is the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom of that element.