Citizen portal complaints: Warning, notices issued to govt officers

The PTI-led federal government has initiated action against officers by issuing them show-cause notices and warning letters over their ‘non-seriousness’ and ‘in-action’ on public complaints registered at the Citizen Portal.

The action has been initiated after Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a cabinet meeting Sunday, took notice of the inefficiency of the government officers which was also complained by the federal ministers.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the Punjab chief secretary had completed the scrutiny of 1,586 officers’ dashboards and a report of PM’s Delivery Unit was also submitted to the prime minister.

The report said 263 officers have been sent warning letters and seven officers show-cause notices.

Around 833 officers were instructed to be “careful in future” and an explanation was sought from 111 others. However, the performance of 403 officers was appreciated in the report.

Punjab secretaries on information, agriculture, excise and irrigation were told to improve their performance.

Letters have been written to 20 deputy commissioners of Punjab, including Lahore, Gujrat and Sheikhupura.

While directing the officers to improve their performance for public relief, the PM Office said the purpose of issuing warning letters was to caution the officers concerned.

 

