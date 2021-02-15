Citizen portal complaints: Warning, notices issued to govt officers

The PTI-led federal government has initiated action against officers by issuing them show-cause notices and warning letters over their ‘non-seriousness’ and ‘in-action’ on public complaints registered at the Citizen Portal.

سرکاری افسران کےعوامی شکایات کو بروقت حل نہ کرنے پر وزیر اعظم کا نوٹس غیر سنجیدہ اور موثر کارکردگی نہ دکھانے والے سرکاری افسران کے خلاف ایکشن شروع pic.twitter.com/qoP7NuWcbA — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 14, 2021

چیف سیکریٹری پنجاب نے ماتحت 1586 افسران کے ڈیش بورڈ کی جانچ پڑتال مکمل کر لی وزیراعظم پرفارمنس ڈیلیوری یونٹ کی رپورٹ وزیراعظم کو پیش 263 افسران کو کارکردگی کی بنیاد پر وارننگ ،7 سرکاری افسران کو شوکاز نوٹس جاری — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 14, 2021

وزیراعظم نے کابینہ اجلاس کے دوران سرکاری افسران کی ناقص کارکردگی کا نوٹس لیا تھا وفاقی وزراء نے بھی بیوروکریسی کے غیر سنجیدہ رویے کی شکایت کی تھی ڈپٹی کمشنر لاہور، گجرات، شیخو پورہ سمیت پنجاب کے 20 ڈپٹی کمشنرز کو مراسلے جاری، وزیراعظم آفس — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 14, 2021

تمام افسران عوام کوبہتر سہولیات کی فراہمی کے لیے کارکردگی کو بہتر کریں، وزیراعظم آفس اسسٹنٹ کمشنر رائیونڈ، لیہ، جھنگ ، بُورےوالا، صادق آباد، ننکانہ صاحب، پنڈی گھیب، سمیت 43 اسسٹنٹ کمشنرز کو شو کاز نوٹس جاری — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 14, 2021

وارننگ لیٹر جاری کرنے کا مقصد تمام افسران کو تنبیہ کرنا ہے، وزیراعظم آفس وزیراعظم کے ویژن کے مطابق عوام کو سہولیات مہیا کرنے کے لیے اقدامات لیے جا رہے ہیں، وزیراعظم آفس — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 14, 2021

The action has been initiated after Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a cabinet meeting Sunday, took notice of the inefficiency of the government officers which was also complained by the federal ministers.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the Punjab chief secretary had completed the scrutiny of 1,586 officers’ dashboards and a report of PM’s Delivery Unit was also submitted to the prime minister.

The report said 263 officers have been sent warning letters and seven officers show-cause notices.

Around 833 officers were instructed to be “careful in future” and an explanation was sought from 111 others. However, the performance of 403 officers was appreciated in the report.

Punjab secretaries on information, agriculture, excise and irrigation were told to improve their performance.

Letters have been written to 20 deputy commissioners of Punjab, including Lahore, Gujrat and Sheikhupura.

While directing the officers to improve their performance for public relief, the PM Office said the purpose of issuing warning letters was to caution the officers concerned.