SSP Jahanzeb Nazir Khan elected Old Ravians President

The elections of Old Ravians Union was held here Sunday at the Government College University Lahore. The university’s alumni elected the new Executive Committee of the Union for session 2021-2023.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jahanzeb Nazir Khan has been elected as the new president of the Old Ravians Union. He secured 1147 votes, while his opponent Rana Asad Ullah got 771 votes.

Syed Tayyab Hussain Rizvi won the seat of Senior Vice President with 1081 votes, while Dr Tanvir Hussain Bhatti and Ms. Rabia Afzal Wahla elected Vice President (Male) and Vice President (Female) respectively.

Dr. Abdul Basit won the seat of Secretary General with overall 1101 votes, while his opponent Asad Sultan Gondal secured 878 votes.

Muhammad Jangair Iqbal Khan elected Secretary Finance with a lead of two votes only. He secured 970 votes.

Usman Saeed and Dr. Kiran Khursheed secured the seats of joint secretaries.

Dr. Muhammad Zakraya Butt, M. Anwar-ul Haque, Altaf Ahmad Sukhera, Syed Muhammad Farhad Tirmizi, Sultan Nisar Soraya and Abdur Rehman Babar are elected Executive Members in their respective decades.

University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Javed Akram, King Edward Medical University VC Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and a large number of other senior bureaucrats, politicians and businessmen casted their votes at the Union’s elections.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi congratulated the new executive committee of the Union, and prayed that they would actively participate in the progress and development of their alma mater. He added that all Old Ravains are part and parcel of GCU and will continue to play their role for development of alma mater. He wished that all old Ravians should come together for reviving the glory of Government College University to be one of the top most higher education institute of the world.

ORU Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Farooq Ahmad Shiekh announced the results, whole Dean Faculty of Languages, Islamic and Oriental Learning Prof. Dr. Sultan Shah, Dean Faculty of Chemistry and Life Sciences Prof. Dr. Ahmad Adnan and Director Intermediate Studies Muhammad Siddique Awan were also members of the ORU election commission.