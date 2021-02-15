Uogians condemn Indian brutalities on Kashmiris

Student Services Centre of the University of Gujrat (UoG) organised a walk here at Hafiz Hayat Campus to show their solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir who had been subject to gross human rights violations by the Indian forces. A large number of students, faculty members, deans, directors, HoDs, and administration officials participated in the walk. Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar led the walk. The participants were holding banners and raised slogans highlighting and condemning the Indian atrocities in the occupied part of the valley. They called upon the international community to adopt measures aimed at preventing India from the ‘genocide’ of Kashmiri Muslims. They vowed to support the Kashmiris in their just struggle for freedom from illegal and brutal Indian occupation. Dr Mushahid Anwar in his address on the occasion said that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the partition of India by the British in 1947. He claimed that the dream of sustainable peace in the world hinged upon a just, permanent, and peaceful solution to the long-standing dispute of Kashmir. He said that we needed to support the Kashmiris in their just cause of freedom from oppression by highlighting the Indian atrocities on the unarmed civilian population of eight million Kashmiri Muslims for the rest of the world.













